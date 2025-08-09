Toronto man wanted for attempted murder in intimate partner violence investigation

Peel police are searching for a man who they say is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation.

Peel police are searching for a man who they say is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation.

Police did not release details about their investigation but identified the man as 36-year-old Piratheepan Nagarajah of Toronto.

He is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a firearm.

Police are urging Nagarajah to consult a lawyer and then surrender as soon as possible.

“We also encourage anyone who may have had contact with Piratheepan Nagarajah, or who may have information on his whereabouts, to come forward,” police said.

Those who locate him should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately. They can also call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 4990.