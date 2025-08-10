23-year-old woman killed in Hwy. 401 ramp rollover to Hwy. 410

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on the eastbound Highway 401 ramp to Highway 410 early Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened at around 3:37 a.m. revealing that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a second occupant, a 25-year-old female, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The ramp to Highway 410 remains closed from both directions of Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Police say lanes are expected to reopen by 11 a.m.
Fatal crash EB #Hwy401 ramp to #Hwy410 3:37am. Single vehicle rollover, two occupants. 23 year old driver, she was pronounced deceased at the scene. 25 year old passanger, she was taken to hospital with non life-threatening threatening injuries.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 10, 2025
No access to Hwy 410 from either…