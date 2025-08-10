23-year-old woman killed in Hwy. 401 ramp rollover to Hwy. 410

A 23-year-old woman is dead and a 29-year-old man is dead after multiple fatal collisions on Highway 401 near Dixie and Hwy.410 ramp.

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on the eastbound Highway 401 ramp to Highway 410 early Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened at around 3:37 a.m. revealing that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

opp OPP investigating after a collision on Sunday August 9, 2025 (CP24 Traffic Cam)

Police say a second occupant, a 25-year-old female, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The ramp to Highway 410 remains closed from both directions of Highway 401 and Highway 403.

Police say lanes are expected to reopen by 11 a.m.