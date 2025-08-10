29-year-old driver killed in Highway 401 crash near Dixon Road

A 29-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 eastbound approaching Dixon Road early Sunday morning, police say.
Officials say the collision happened at around 3:53 a.m. when the driver of one vehicle was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.
The 29-year-old driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say the eastbound Highway 401 express lanes remain closed at Eglinton Avenue, with no access from northbound Highway 427.
All lanes are expected to reopen by noon.
