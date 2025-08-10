Toronto man wanted for allegedly breaching release order conditions

Toronto police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a release order.

In a news release, officials say that between July 22 and Aug. 7, the suspect contacted a victim on several occasions, despite being under conditions not to contact them.

As a result, a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old George Sebou, of no fixed address. He is described as five-foot-nine, 174 lbs., with a thin build, short straight black hair, and a full black beard.

Sebou is wanted for three counts of “fail to comply with release order.”

Police say “if located, do not approach, call police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.