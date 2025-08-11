About $2 million worth of cocaine found in cans of processed cheese at Pearson airport: CBSA

Cans of processed cheese are seen in this image released by the CBSA (@CanBorder/ X)

A traveller arriving at Pearson airport from Jamaica was arrested last month after border officials say they found about $2 million worth of cocaine in processed cheese cans.

According to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), the traveller allegedly attempted to smuggle 18 kilograms of cocaine into the country on July 19.

In a post on social media, the CBSA said the cans of cocaine were seized and turned over to the RCMP, along with the traveller.

The CBSA could not confirm what charges the traveller will face.