Hamilton police officer suspended over ‘troubling’ social media posts

A Hamilton police officer has been suspended and an internal investigation has been commenced after “troubling” social media posts containing “prejudicial content” were discovered, police say.

The service said in a news release issued on Monday that it was first made aware of the posts by a media outlet.

The officer has been an active member of the Hamilton Police Service for 23 years and is currently suspended with pay.

“The Hamilton Police Service holds all members to the highest standards of professionalism, conduct, and impartiality. Any expression of views or support for groups that promote hate or discrimination is contrary to the values of our organization and our duty to serve everyone in our community,” the news release reads.

Officials did not say how long the officer would be suspended for but noted if their investigation finds the member breached their standards, disciplinary action will be taken.