This is why beloved former Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is back in the city

Serge Ibaka places a sticker on a Spanish restaurant in Toronto as part of the “Serge Stamp List.” (Madri)

Former Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka was back in the city this past weekend and basketball fans couldn’t help but ask: “Could this be the return of a veteran?”

In a post to his Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old centre, who was part of Toronto’s first-ever championship in 2019, was seen working out at the Raptors gym.

“Maybe he’ll be in the coaching staff or very likely one last season?” one person asked on a Reddit board, after the photo was posted there. “We need Serge back working for the team for the culture,” wrote another.

However, it turns out the Congolese/Spanish hooper wasn’t in town for basketball business but instead focused on his other passion – food.

In partnership with the Madri Excepcional, Ibaka has launched the “Serge Stamp List,” which saw him travel around town on Sunday to hand pick his top Spanish spots.

This is where he stopped:

The Spanish Pig – A Canadian retailer that sells authentic Spanish food on Roncesvalles Avenue La Paella – Once a catering company, this restaurant serves authentic Spanish dishes in Toronto’s Leslieville nieghbourhood Tapas at Embrujo – Described as a “hot bed” for Flamenco, Spanish arts and cuisine in Riverdale Campo Restaurant - Located on Jane Street, north of Bloor, Campo’s fare is inspired by rustic Spanish cuisine, according to chef and owner Carlos Ventura Casa Barcelona – Opened 12 years ago, Casa Barcelona bills itself as an authentic Spanish tapas bar near Bloor and Royal York Boulevard Café de Madrid – Located outside the city in Oakville, this establishment is bringing the heart of Spanish cooking and tradition to Canada, “one paella at a time.”

Ibaka last played for Real Madrid Baloncesto after he left the NBA in 2023, following stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

He played for Toronto from 2017 to 2020 and helped the team win its first Larry O’Brien trophy in 2019. Ibaka became a fan favourite during his short time with the team, known for his defensive prowess on the court, and interesting culinary choices off of it.

His cooking show, “How Hungry Are You?,” where celebrities from in and outside of the basketball world would be treated to dishes of animal brains or worms all while conducting an interview, became a viral hit.