Toronto could feel like 40 today as blistering temperatures persist

People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

More scorching temperatures are in the forecast early this week with humidex values in the low 40s.

A heat warning previously issued for Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario remains in effect on Monday, which will see a daytime high of 33 C, feeling closer to 40.

The national weather agency said for many parts of the province, a cooler air mass will arrive on Tuesday night, “bringing an end to this heat event.” But the hot weather may stick around in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton.

“There is the possibility that eastern Ontario and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area could see hot and humid conditions continue into Wednesday,” the heat warning read.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 33 C for Toronto on Tuesday and 30 C on Wednesday.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the advisory continued.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”

Daytime highs of 28 C and 29 C are in the forecast on Thursday and Friday respectively. The mercury is expected to rise above 30 C once again over the weekend. Environment Canada says the city will see daytime highs of 32 C on both Saturday and Sunday.