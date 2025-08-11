Vehicle flips on to another vehicle in Highway 404 collision, no serious injuries reported

No one was seriously injured in a collision on northbound Highway 404 Woodbine/Steeles off-ramp late Sunday afternoon. (Supplied)

No one was seriously injured in a collision on northbound Highway 404 late Sunday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the Woodbine/Steeles off-ramp.

Toronto police said they received a call just after 4 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had flipped on to another vehicle.

A media officer from Toronto Police Service told CTV News Toronto that all parties were removed from their vehicles with the help of Toronto Fire, and “thankfully, there were only minor injuries reported.”

It appears all of the involved parties remained on scene, they said.

Toronto fire also attended the scene.

The highway in the vicinity of the collision as closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

This Ontario Provincial Police is handling this investigation.