‘Increased’ Canadian military activity expected on Hwy. 401, QEW. Here’s why

Canadian Armed Forces vehicles are seen in this undated image. (DND/CAF 2025)

Drivers in Toronto and across Ontario will see “increased” military activity on major highways in the area over the next two weekends as the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) gear up for a training exercise.

In a news release, the CAF said 1,500 Canadian Army Reservists will take part in Exercise Stalwart Guardian, described as a “major” end-of-summer training event featuring simulation combat operations, at Garrison Petawawa, northwest of Ottawa.

As such, transport and supply convoys will hit the roads between Toronto, Peterborough, Sudbury, Ottawa, Petawawa and the surrounding areas on Aug. 15 and 16.

“Members of the public may see increased military traffic with Canadian Army vehicles operating on various area roads including Ontario Highways 7, 17, 26, 41, 55, 115, 401, 403, 407, 417 and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW),” the CAF said.

The troops and their equipment will travel in Department of National Defence vehicles and chartered buses. The convoys will make planned, short stops along the routes for rest, fuel, and scheduled maintenance.

Soldiers will not be carrying weapons or ammunition while making public stops, the CAF noted. However, members of the public are asked to take “extra caution” when approaching military vehicles.

Similar military traffic is expected to return to the aforementioned routes on Aug. 23 and 24 following the conclusion of the exercise.

The CAF said “all measures” are being taken to minimize inconvenience on the highways during the exercise dates.