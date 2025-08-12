Intense heat continues in Toronto for at least one more day

A cyclist enjoy the outdoors on a hot day riding across the Humber Bay Bridge in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Another sweltering day is on tap for Toronto with the temperature feeling close to 41 with the humidity.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 33 C on Tuesday but the humidex value will make it feel about eight degrees warmer.

After days of unrelenting heat, slightly cooler weather could arrive for many areas this evening.

The national weather agency says there is a chance of thunderstorms tonight and a cooler air mass will offer relief for many parts of the province.

The GTHA, it warned, could still see substantial heat and humidity on Wednesday.

A high of 30 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Wednesday, feeling like 37.

A heat warning previously issued for Toronto remains in effect today.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” the warning read.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.”

Early signs of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, and intense fatigue.

Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 28 C on Thursday and 29 C on Friday.

More sticky conditions are in the forecast for the weekend. The national weather agency says daytime highs of 32 C and 30 C are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday respectively.