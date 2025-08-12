Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Milton

One person is dead following a crash in Milton on Aug. 12, 2025.

Police say a pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Milton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot near Scott Boulevard and Derry Road for a serious collision, Halton police said in a post to X.

An adult male pedestrian was subsequently pronounced deceased. The driver remained at the scene, they said.

A tractor trailer was observed at the scene, though the circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.