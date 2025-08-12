Police release images of suspect wanted in unprovoked North York assault

Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in North York. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in an unprovoked assault in North York last week.

Police said the suspect approached the victim while walking in the area of Yonge Street and Greenfield Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue, on the evening of Aug. 8.

Unprovoked, the suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled on foot in an eastbound direction, police said.

He is described as being six feet tall with a medium build and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a New York Yankees logo on the back, beige shorts, dark-coloured shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (477).