Kevin Gausman strikes out looking for free parking in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman appears to have been thrown a curveball while looking for a free parking spot in Toronto.

“So apparently there is no such thing as free parking in Toronto,” the 34-year-old Colorado native said in a tweet Monday to his more than 70,000 followers, paired with two facepalm emojis.

While the Blue Jays’ ace didn’t provide any context beyond the one sentence post – which has been viewed more than 360,000 times – his followers were quick to chime in with their own woes when it comes to parking in the city.

Justin Turner, Gausman’s former teammate, replied with three rolling on the floor laughing emojis. Another person tweeted in response: “Yes there is, depending on how far you’re willing to walk.”

“You are about 20 years too late on this tweet,” said one person. “When I first moved here I seemingly got a parking ticket every other month,” said another.

It’s unclear if Gausman’s tweet was triggered by a parking ticket or a struggle to find a free spot in general.

The right-hander signed a 5-year, US$110-million deal with the Jays back in 2022. He’s expected to start game 2 in Toronto’s three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Jays are still at the top of the American League with a 69-50 record, despite losing three of their last five series matchups. The visiting Cubs aren’t far behind with 67-50.