‘Unbearable pain’: Driver who was charged after crashing into Ontario premier’s car accused in collision that killed father of 3

An Ontario family is calling for justice after a father of three was killed and his wife and daughters injured in a head-on crash. Jon Woodward reports.

An Ontario family is calling for justice after an 18-year-old man who was charged in connection with a head-on collision that killed Andrew Cristillo, a father of three, and his injured his wife and daughters was also charged earlier this year in a crash with a car carrying Ontario’s premier.

The Aug. 3 crash on Highway 48 near Aurora Road left the victim’s three daughters without a father and breadwinner. Cristillo was also supporter and caregiver for his wife Christina, who has recently been diagnosised with stage four breast cancer.

“Andrew was a gift to the world. The funniest guy, and an amazing father,” said his brother, Jordan Cristillo.

“We want justice for Andrew. And to make sure that reckless driving where people have no respect for the lives that they impact with their actions is put to an end, and that no other families need to deal with this unbearable pain going forward.”

The head-on crash occurred at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 on Hwy. 48 near Aurora Road in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

On Aug. 3, Cristillo was driving back from a gathering at his parents’ house with his wife Christina and their three daughters, 7-year-old Leah, 6-year-old Chloe, and 4-year-old Ella, at the time.

That’s when their car was hit head-on. He died instantly.

Christina rushed to rescue the girls, who were crying in the back seat, Jordan Cristillo said.

“She’s the strongest person I know. She had to kick her way out of the windshield and try to pull these girls, one by one, out of the car, on their own, while they’re calling for help from their daddy,” he said.

Andrew Cristillo Andrew Cristillo (left) is shown with his wife and three daughters in this picture provided by family. Cristillo was killed in a head-on collision on Aug. 3.

The other driver fled the scene, according to police at the time.

Court documents show Jaiwin Victor Kirubananthan has been charged with dangerous driving causing Cristillo’s death, dangerous driving causing the bodily harm of the three girls, and making a false statement to police.

CTV News has confirmed that Kirubanathan was also charged in a collision on Highway 401 with a vehicle carrying Ontario’s premier in January.

The premier and other occupants in the vehicle operated by the OPP Protective services weren’t injured.

Court documents show that Kirubanathan was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with that collision.

At the time, Ford told reporters that his vehicle was “just driving straight, and the next thing we know, we got hammered, just hammered.”

The four survivors of the crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville this month are recovering in hospital. The girls were told of their father’s death last week.

“Leah has a cast that she saved a spot for daddy to sign. But he won’t be able to do that now,” Jordan Cristillo said.

Until this happened, surviving Christina’s cancer was the family’s first focus. Now, it’s preparing for their dad’s funeral.

The family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the daughters. It has already raised nearly $300,000.

Kirubanathan, meanwhile, appeared at a bail hearing at a Newmarket courthouse on Monday morning, which court staff said had been adjourned.

CTV News reached out to the man’s lawyer but we didn’t get a response.