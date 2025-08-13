Black-owned business owners in Little Jamaica seek supports after dozens of stores close during LRT construction

Black-owned business owners in Little Jamaica call for supports after dozens of businesses close during LRT construction.

Dozens of Black-owned businesses have closed in Little Jamaica since the start of the Eglinton LRT construction 15 years ago, and it’s time governments step up to support local shops, owners say.

Traffic lanes are open and new wide sidewalks are ready for foot traffic to return, but it’s not business as usual.

This week is Rastafest on Eglinton Avenue West and organizers believe it’s an ideal time to welcome many back to the neighbourhood. They want people to know even though the LRT isn’t open, the construction has ended.

“No joke we have really good food down here, and you will not be disappointed,” said Kingston 12 owner Gordon Gennetho, who is taking advantage of the new sidewalk to cook delicious jerk chicken and specializes in Jamaican dishes.

Since LRT construction began about 30 black-owned businesses between Marlee and Keele streets have closed.

“Literally the sidewalk was closed, 100 per cent closed, you couldn’t get around, especially there was lots of dust so you couldn’t even open the doors for the customers to come in,” Gennetho said.

Gordon Gennetho, owner Kingston 12 Gordon Gennetho is the owner of Kingston 12 in Toronto's Little jamaica neighbourhood.

Down the street, Maxwell Blackwood has been doing business in the area for 40 years.

“This LRT devastated actually this community and what is so troublesome about it, it just looks like they don’t care,” said Blackwood, who owns Black Diamond Gallery and Art.

“Anyone can delay something but when they behave like nothing is happening, that’s really troubling.”

He and other black owned businesses are calling on all levels of government to support this historically and culturally rich area with Caribbean roots so that it remains vibrant.

They say developers have moved in, buying up buildings, which is driving up rents.

“A lot of incentives are going to the developers who are building the condos, but not the business owners. The business owners need financial incentives so we can stay afloat, pay our rent, survive as business owners,” Masani Montague, owner of the production company Studio M and Rastafest, told CTV News Toronto.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Metrolinx said roads in the area of Little Jamaica were opened up in summer 2023.

“We understand that construction can be challenging for local businesses. To support businesses during construction, we created a Community Benefits and Supports program. To date, this program has provided $171.2 million to local businesses and social enterprises,” the provincial transportation agency said.Metrolinx said it also worked with local businesses to provide supports through three City-led programs and formed a Construction Liaison Committee in the area.

“We are thankful to local businesses for their patience during construction. Metrolinx will continue to support local BIAs and businesses and the LRT will bring thousands of people into communities across midtown, providing significant positive benefits to local businesses,” it added.

Rastafest, meanwhile, will be running through the weekend in the community. Organizers say in addition to sales, activities, and a street market, attendees can expect lots of food and entertainment. It’s an opportunity show off the people, the tastes, and the culture in Little Jamaica, they say.