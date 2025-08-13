Heat warning expected to end in Toronto later today

A multi-day heat event that has brought scorching temperatures to much of southern Ontario, including the GTA, is expected to end today.

A heat warning has already ended for many regions in the province but remains in effect for Toronto, which will see a daytime high of 30 C on Wednesday, feeling closer to 38 when factoring in the humidity.

“A cooler and less humid air mass will slowly move in from the northwest today, bringing the heat event to an end later today,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

Thursday will see a slightly cooler daytime high of 28 C with significantly less humidity.

The temperature will climb back up to 30 C on Friday and 32 C on Saturday.

“Stifling humidity returns for Saturday, but won’t last too long,” CP24 Meteorolgist Bill Coulter said Wednesday.

“Sunday morning showers and gusty winds will mark the advance of much fresher air coming in for the next work week.”

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 23 C on Sunday, about three degrees cooler than the average daytime high of this time of year.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which will see daytime highs of 22 C and 25 C on each day respectively.