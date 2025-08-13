Mississauga obtains injunction to prevent unsanctioned events at Ridgeway Plaza

Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Crackdown on large gatherings at Ridgeway Plaza in Mississauga will begin today ahead of “planned unsanctioned events, the city says.

The plaza is located at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue and Ridgeway Drive and is home to over 100 different restaurants offering all sorts of cuisine.

The plaza has been a subject of targeted enforcement in recent years amid numerous complaints of street racing, loud music and sound, illegal fireworks and events that attract a large number of people.

The crackdown is being conducted after the city obtained temporary injunction orders on Wednesday.

As a result, Platinum and Odyssey Drive will be blocked at both ends, as per the injunction order, with signage informing people of the order.

The first injunction is now in effect and will remain until 2 a.m. Friday. Another injunction is set to be enforced from noon on Aug. 19 to 2 a.m. on Aug. 20.

In the release, the City of Mississauga said that it was anticipating more large-scale gatherings for Pakistan Independence Day and Afghanistan Independence Day. The city said in that release that they “pursued this injunction to prevent the planned unsanctioned events, which would disrupt public order and safety in the community.”

The injunction targets the business owners and condo corporations of Ridgeway Plaza. Mississauga warned that those who are found to be violating the injunction by encouraging large gatherings or keeping restaurants open may be fined, detained, or even arrested.

Peel Regional Police has an operational plan in place to enforce the @CityMississauga’s injunction orders at Ridgeway Plaza to ensure public safety.



Officers will be on-site to address any issues and, if necessary, may close the plaza, restrict surrounding streets, and remove… https://t.co/2YcUsXiSn4 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 13, 2025

The injunctions require that the condo owners regulate the flow of traffic in and out of the plaza, install parking gates, employ security officers, and foot traffic in order to prevent a large gathering.

The city insists that the injunctions are “not targeting any specific groups or individuals; but rather is focused on ensuring public safety and reducing community disturbances.”

The city added that there were previous attempts from local councillors, the mayor, and city staff, along with Peel police to work with the e condominium corporation owners.

Despite this, the release says, there has been no cooperation and instead an injunction order must be used.

The city noted the previous Pakistan Independence Day, Afghanistan Independence Day, National Iraq Day, Chand Raat, and other impromptu events attracted thousands of people and resulted in bylaw violations.

“The injunction orders make it clear that the two condominium corporations have a direct responsibility to protect public safety at the plaza and stop the nuisance gatherings,” the city said. “People in attendance at the plaza are also required to comply with the injunction orders by not contributing to a nuisance gathering.”