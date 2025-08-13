TTC celebrating Canadian soldiers and veterans with free rides this Saturday

Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans will be able to ride the TTC for free on Saturday to mark Warrior’s Day.

Last July the TTC board unanimously agreed to find opportunities to remember and honour Canada’s veterans.

The Warrior’s Day initiative is part of that effort.

“We are proud to offer Canada’s military personnel and veterans free rides on Warriors’ Day,” TTC Chair Jamaal Myers said in a press release.

Canadian military members and veterans can show their ID, ribbons, medals, or ride in uniform to be granted free rides on the TTC.

“Offering free TTC rides to veterans and military personnel every Warriors’ Day is a simple way to say thank you. If you see a veteran or member of the military travelling on the TTC, please thank them for their service.” Mayor Olivia Chow said in the release.

Included with the free travel for the veteran or member is a free ride for the veteran or military member’s companion.

“The TTC is proud and honoured to continue its long-standing tradition of providing free transit to all current members of the Canadian Armed Forces in uniform and war and peacekeeping veterans wearing military service medals or ribbons on Warriors’ Day.” TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali said in the release.

Lali said that the TTC Honour Guard will march in the Canadian National Exhibition’s Warrior Day Parade.

This year’s Warrior Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will begin at Gore Park, south of Fort York Armoury, before moving west on Lake Shore Boulevard, through the Prince’s Gates, further west on Prince’s Boulevard before ending in the parking lot west of Fort York’s Stanley Barracks.

This year honours the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation in which Canadian soldiers played a key role.

The TTC offers free rides for military members and veterans on Remembrance Day as well.