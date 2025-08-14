Heat event that brought scorching temperatures to GTA and much of southern Ontario ends

CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter says it will be hot for the rest of the week, full humidity will return on Saturday, and showers are expected on Sunday.

A multi-day heat event that brought scorching temperatures to much of southern Ontario, including the GTA, has ended.

The heat warning for Toronto was lifted Wednesday evening.

The city saw a high of 30 C, which was recorded at 4 p.m. at Pearson International Airport. It felt closer to 36 when factoring in the humidity.

Environment Canada said a cooler and less humid air mass was expected to move in from the northwest.

Thursday will see a slightly cooler daytime high of 28 C with significantly less humidity.

The temperature will climb back up to 30 C on Friday and 32 C on Saturday.

“Stifling humidity returns for Saturday, but it won’t last too long,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Wednesday.

“Sunday morning showers and gusty winds will mark the advance of much fresher air coming in for the next work week.”

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 23 C on Sunday, about three degrees cooler than the average daytime high for this time of year.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, which will see daytime highs of 22 C and 25 C on each day, respectively.