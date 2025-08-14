Man accused of opening fire on group of friends in unprovoked shooting in Toronto’s downtown core now in custody: police

A man and woman were injured in a double shooting near King Street West and Sudbury Street early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked shooting in Toronto’s downtown core that left a man and woman with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of King Street West and Sudbury Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 8.

Police said that a group of friends were walking in the area when a suspect on a motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and nearly struck them.

“The accused approached the group again and yelled obscenities at them,” police said in a statement released Thursday.

“As the victims attempted to walk away, the accused waited for them at the end of a laneway, produced a firearm, and opened fire, unprovoked.”

Several rounds were discharged at the group, police said, and a man and woman in their 30s were struck by the gunfire.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition and police say their injuries are believed to be “life-altering.”

The suspect fled the area westbound on Sudbury Street, police added.

The Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force began an investigation and on Aug. 12, police said Nyim Alexander, 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including four counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The charges have not been tested in court.