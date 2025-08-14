Popular east-end Toronto brewery reopens after fire

The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A popular brewery in Toronto’s east end has reopened after a fire briefly forced it to close Wednesday.

Toronto Fire Services told CTV News that crews were called to Godspeed Brewery, located just south of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on arrival due to a fire in a barrel, they said. The fire was eventually extinguished.

In a post on Instagram, Godspeed said there were no injuries and the brewery was “OK.”

“Business resumed as usual a few hours later. For those who are curious, we were simply working on our next smoked beer project!” they wrote, with a winky face emoji.