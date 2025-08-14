Premier Ford calls driver charged in deadly crash, incident involving his own vehicle an ‘idiot’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the driver accused in a crash that killed a father of three is an “idiot” and hit his own car at over 200 km/h months earlier.

“He hit me right on my door, going over 200 kilometres an hour. We didn’t even know what hit us,” Ford said at an unrelated news conference on Thursday. The premier and the members of the OPP Protective Services he was travelling with were not injured in the January collision.

Court documents show that 18-year-old Jaiwin Victor Kirubananthan was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the crash involving the premier.

They also show that Kirubananthan likely faced a 30-day driving ban following the crash, which is mandatory after a stunt driving charge, but was not arrested.

On Aug. 3, Kirubananthan collided head-on with the vehicle that was being driven by 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, his wife and three young daughters, police have said. Cristillo was killed and his children were injured. Kirubananthan allegedly fled the scene.

Kirubananthan was later charged with dangerous driving causing Cristillo’s death, dangerous driving causing the bodily harm of the three girls, and making a false statement to police.

Asked how he felt when he learned of Kirubananthan’s alleged involvement in both crashes, Ford called the defendant an “idiot,” but declined further comment while the case is before the courts.

“I wish I could say what’s on my mind right now, but I think people know how I feel, and everyone else in Ontario feels about this person. Just reckless, careless. I better stop, because I don’t want any problems when he goes to court.

The premier said he spoke to Cristillo’s father following the crash, and called the situation “heart-wrenching,” noting that Cristillo’s widow, Christina, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“You’re thinking, three young girls, you know, his wife that has cancer. Everyone has to pitch in and help this family. It’s terrible.”

A Gofundme campaign for the family has now raised more than $420,000.

‘We’re lucky’: Ford says of January crash

Ford added that the January crash he was involved in could have also been fatal.

“We were just driving straight, and he swooped across three lanes from an on-ramp. Just reckless, careless stunt driving. And yeah, we’re lucky, by literally by inches.”

Kirubananthan is set to appear in an Oshawa, Ont. courthouse. on Friday for a bail hearing.

CTV News previously reached out to Kirubananthan’s lawyer for comment but did not receive a response. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

With files from Jon Woodward