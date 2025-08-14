Recall issued for Camembert sold at Toronto cheese shop: CFIA

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Some camembert sold in Ontario is now being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.

The product impacted by the recall is Mon Père brand Camembert, which was sold at the Cheese Boutique on Ripley Avenue in Toronto.

The cheese was sold in 250-gram portions and had best before dates of Aug. 14, 2025 and July 31, 2025.

The CFIA said the product is being pulled from shelves in Ontario due to a recall triggered by another country.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of the cheese in Canada.

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider,” the CFIA said in the recall notice.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Symptoms, the notice said, can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” the CFIA said.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where purchased, the recall read.