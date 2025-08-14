Toronto surgeon dies while competing in triathlon in Barrie

Dr. Sean Cleary is seen in this undated photo released by the University of Toronto. (UofT handout)

Members of the city’s medical community are mourning the loss of a Toronto surgeon who died while participating in a triathlon in Barrie over the weekend.

In a statement released by the University of Toronto, Carol Swallow, the chair of the department of surgery at the post-secondary institution, confirmed that Dr. Sean Cleary, the Langer chair of the division of general surgery, died while taking part in a triathlon north of Toronto on Sunday.

“Sean has touched the lives of many of us – as a clinical colleague, a teacher, a mentor, a supervisor, a confidential advisor, and a friend,” Swallow’s statement read.

She described the late doctor as a “reliable, wise, honest, insightful, and compassionate” leader who had a “perpetually wry sense of humour.”

“I am struggling to accept what has happened,” the statement continued.

“I suspect many of you are feeling a similar sense of shock and denial at this point, and that the profound dimensions of this loss will gradually become apparent over the coming days and weeks.”

Swallow said Cleary dedicated much of his professional career to the division of general surgery and the department of surgery at U of T.

“He trained here as a general surgery resident, and then as an HPB (hepatopancreatobiliary) surgical fellow. He graduated from the University of Toronto Surgical Scientist Training Program with an MSc degree in cancer genetics,” Swallow’s statement read.

“Straight out of fellowship, Sean was recruited to the University of Toronto Department of Surgery as an Assistant Professor and joined the surgical staff at University Health Network with an appointment as an HPB surgical oncologist at Princess Margaret.”

She noted that he developed his own research program in cancer epidemiology and was quickly promoted to associate professor at the university.

After leaving for a position at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York in 2016, Cleary returned to Toronto in 2023 to serve as the Bernard and Ryna Langer Chair of the Division of General Surgery at the University of Toronto.

“I wish Sean had had more time to fully deliver on this vision but recognize that much has already been achieved,” Swallow’s statement read.

She noted that resources are being offered to faculty and learners who are grieving the loss.

“As a surgical family, we express our shared sense of loss and our sincere condolences to Sean’s own family,” the statement continued.

“We have all lost a fine human being whose like we will not see again.”