Gunman seen approaching victim in Markham driveway in new video

Video shows the moment where a man was shot outside of his home. The suspect remains at large.

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot outside his home in broad daylight earlier this week in Markham in an incident that was captured on video.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

In surveillance footage released by police, a slender male suspect dressed in all dark clothes from head-to-toe—except for a pair of white gloves—can be seen dashing across the street with what appears to be a gun in his hand toward a parked vehicle on the driveway.

The video then cuts to a grey Honda CR-V pulling up closer to the driveway. As the suspect vehicle gets near, the victim is seen reversing into it, colliding into the driver’s side door before taking off. Meanwhile, the suspect runs back to the CR-V, jumping into the backseat before driving toward the other car.

Police say the victim then called the police. Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this incident was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident or additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.