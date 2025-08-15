Marijuana grow operation investigation underway on Bradford, Ont. property

Police in Brantford have cordoned off an area after finding over 2,000 plants as part of what they say is an illegal marijuana grow-op.

A marijuana grow operation investigation is underway in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Friday after police executed a search of a property on Canal Road.

South Simcoe police say they believe there are roughly 1,500 to 2,000 plants located on the property.

Officers with the emergency response, street crime and crime against persons units are assisting with the investigation, so anyone in the area will notice a heavy police presence.

Police say a perimeter has been set up around the property.

There is no word on any arrests or charges at this point. Police confirm there is no risk to public safety.