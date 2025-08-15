Ontario’s police watchdog clears officers involved in fatal exchange of gunfire caught on bodycam footage

GRAPHIC WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. Body camera footage appears to show the moments leading up to when Toronto police shot a 16-year-old boy.

The province’s police watchdog has cleared the two Toronto Police officers involved in a shooting in North York, where a exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The officers had pulled over a red Infiniti near Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street as part of a routine traffic stop on April 20.

Police body camera footage released shortly after the incident appeared to show the confrontation between the officers and the vehicle’s passengers. The teenager died days later in the hospital, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either subject official committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s death,” SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded, adding he was “satisfied” by the responding officers’ choice of “defensive force.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...