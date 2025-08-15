Pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A woman in her 50s has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, police say.

It happened Friday morning at approximately 7:20 a.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard and Yonge Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services says the pedestrian’s injuries are minor.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Motorists making their morning commute in the area should expect delays, they said.