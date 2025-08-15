Suspect wanted in North York unprovoked assault arrested

Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in North York. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say they have arrested the man wanted in an unprovoked assault in North York last week.

The arrest came two days after police publicly released images of the suspect, who is accused of punching and kicking the victim near Yonge Street and Greenfield Avenue on the evening of Aug. 8.

Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Thursday, investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old Aaron McGee.

He has been charged with robbery, assault, aggravated assault and three counts of breach of probation.