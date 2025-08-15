Suspects in Brampton fraud investigation impersonated officers: police

Peel police have released this image of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police handout)

Peel police say they are searching for two suspects who impersonated police officers and stole thousands of dollars from a victim in Brampton earlier this month.

According to police, on Aug. 9, a victim provided personal information to the suspects after receiving a spam text.

Later that night, the victim was contacted by a male who purported to be an undercover Toronto police officer. That suspect, police said, told the victim that there had been fraudulent activity on their account.

A short time later, two suspects in a black SUV attended the victim’s home in the area of Finegan Circle.

“The victim provided the suspects with their bank cards and subsequently had $15,000 taken from her account after they left,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

“The suspects did not provide any police identification to the victim.”

One suspect was described by police as a South Asian male between the ages of 36 and 38 who had short, black hair, a heavy build, and was wearing a checkered dress shirt. A detailed description was not provided for the other suspect.

The suspect vehicle was a new, black, four-door Mitsubishi SUV, police said.

“Inside the vehicle was a working computer situated between the driver and passenger seat with a police sticker attached,” the news release read.

Police said anyone with information about the case can contact investigators at the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau by calling 905-453-2121 extension 2233.