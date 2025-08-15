This is what the CNE’s ‘Dinner in the Sky’ experience looks like

The CNE's new experience, "Dinner in the Sky," is seen in this file photo. (CNE)

The CNE is back in Toronto and this year guests can indulge in a truly elevated dining experience.

Dubbed “Dinner in the Sky,” the Ex is offering diners a chance to eat 150-feet in the air.

The dinner table, suspended by a crane, can hold as many as 22 strapped-in guests at one time, all of whom will be treated to 360-degree-views of the CNE midway while being treated to dishes from a “Chef’s Table.”

“The CNE is the first-ever festival in Canada to offer Dinner in the Sky, a concept and tourism attraction that has been hugely popular in cities such as Dubai, Tokyo, and Punta Cana,” the CNE said.

The Ex will be offering several “flights” per day from the Stanley Barracks, near Hotel X.

The dinner is billed as an “enhance ticketed experience,” with menu and flight packages ranging from $110 to $345 per person. The ticket includes admission to the CNE.

Flights start every day from 3 p.m. onwards including sunset-hour dinners and cocktails.

The CNE opens Friday and runs until Sept. 1.