Toronto Blue Jays parachute plastic army men to determine fantasy football draft pick order

The Toronto Blue Jays are, in a way, calling on the troops to help them land on a draft order in their fantasy football league.

In video shared on social media earlier this week, Chris Miller, a Blue Jays clubhouse staffer, can be seen launching what appears to be a plastic army man figurine attached to parachute from the high ceiling of the Rogers Centre, plunging the statuette toward a blue bucket on the field.

The @BlueJays found a unique way to decide their fantasy football draft order 😅 pic.twitter.com/Nk8Ta2k5IK — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

Each participating Jays’ player has their uniform number etched on an army man’s parachute, and whoever gets closest to the bucket gets the first pick.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho acted as the commissioner, bringing out a tape measure to accurately determine whose parachute landed nearest.

This year, it’s pitcher Eric Lauer who will get the first draft pick in their fantasy league.

The NFL season kicks off right after Labour Day weekend, with the first game starting on Sept. 4 between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile the Jays start their three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.