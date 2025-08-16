2 injured after collision between e-scooter and pedestrian in Etobicoke

Toronto police say an e-scooter rider and a pedestrian were both injured in a collision late Friday night in Etobicoke.
Officials say officers were called to Mabelle Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a male on an e-scooter and a female pedestrian.
Both were transported to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Mabelle Avenue was previously closed at Dundas Street West for the investigation but all roads have since re-opened.
There is no word on any charges.
