2 injured after collision between e-scooter and pedestrian in Etobicoke

Toronto police say an e-scooter rider and a pedestrian were both injured in a collision late Friday night in Etobicoke.

Officials say officers were called to Mabelle Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a male on an e-scooter and a female pedestrian.

Both were transported to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Mabelle Avenue was previously closed at Dundas Street West for the investigation but all roads have since re-opened.

There is no word on any charges.