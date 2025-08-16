8-year-old boy fatally struck by stray bullet inside North York home, police say

Toronto police investigating after a boy has died following a shooting in North York on Saturday August 16, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after an eight-year-old boy was killed by gunfire while sleeping inside his North York home early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots near Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found an eight-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital in an emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead.

Speaking at the scene, Det. Sgt. Jason Davis revealed to reporters that the boy was inside his home, in bed, when he was struck by a “stray bullet.”

TPS Toronto police Det. Sgt. Jason Davis speaks to reporters on Saturday August 16, 2025 (CP24 photo).

“He was in his home, the safest place that you can be with your family, in bed when he was struck by a stray bullet,” Davis said, calling the shooting “an unimaginably tragic incident.”

Police said two other units in the building were also hit by gunfire, though no additional injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

“Every resource available in the city is being allocated to this right now,” police said. “We’re asking anybody with information to please come forward.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...