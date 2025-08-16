Boy fatally shot in North York overnight, police say

Toronto police investigating after a boy has died following a shooting in North York on Saturday August 16, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police say a boy has died following a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, police say officers responded to reports of gunshots near Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they located a male child suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital in an emergency run and later pronounced dead.

The age of the child has not been released and there is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is a breaking news story, more details to come...