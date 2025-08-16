Received a text from an unknown number? Here’s how to tell it’s a scam

CTV News has reported on bank customers who have been scammed out of thousands of dollars after clicking on links that have been texted to them.

CTV News Toronto recently reported on two women who were scammed out of more than $50,000 combined after clicking on a link that was texted to them. But how can you tell if the text you received is fraudulent?

While their texts purported to come from their respective banks, some scams pose as courier services claiming packages have been delayed or the driver was unable to deliver their parcel before asking the victim to click the link to proceed with next steps.

The messages can appear legitimate and are designed to sound urgent, pressuring the victim to act fast.

“Scammers are good. At first glance, the text will look like it’s from a real source that requires your immediate attention. But not so far,” Consumer Reports’ Lisa Fogarty said.

Fradusters can also impersonate toll collection agencies like the 407 ETR, sending texts demanding immediate payment to avoid a late fee.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) scam tracker, toll road scams are on the rise.

“For some people who don’t deal with tolls all the time, to see that text message they may think, ‘I might have gone through a toll. I’m just going to pay it. It’s only $12,’” said Melanie McGovern with the BBB. “But then they have your credit card information.”

McGovern says there is usually a link embedded in the text, asking for personal information like your credit card details.

“Tapping or clicking the link can install malware on your device,” said McGovern.

So, how can you tell if it is a scam?

If you received a questionable email, there are some tell-tale red flags to keep an eye out for, like emails or web addresses that almost look real. Postal services, for example, also won’t contact you from a Gmail account.

Additionally, do not click on links or download files from unexpected emails or texts. Instead, look up the customer service number for the company involved (or look for the number at the back of your credit card) to call them directly and ask.

Cybersecurity experts also recommend downloading the app for UPS or FedEx so you can legitimately track your packages.