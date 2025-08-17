A Grade 12 Etobicoke student earned a perfect 100 per cent average last year. Here is how she did it

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has announced their top scholars for the 2024-2025 academic year and one Etobicoke student topped the list with a 100 per cent average.

In total, sixteen students made the list after, achieving between a 98 per cent and 100 per cent average. In addition to their exceptional grades, the students also led clubs, conducted research, earned national and international awards in various subjects, organized charity events and compiled hundreds of hours of community service.

Sophie Kukovica, who graduated from Bishop Allen Academy in Etobicoke, was the only one to record a 100 per cent average. She credits her organizational skills for helping her achieve a literally perfect score.

“For me, what was really helpful was just planning and customizing my learning to my personal learning style,” she told CTV News. “I tried to plan my time so I could work on things in small sections before the deadline that way I’m not doing multiple assignments at once.”

Kukovica also credits being consistent to helping her achieve success.

“Doing the work every day, asking for help when I needed it, and just building good habits that add up over time,” she said, noting that her older sister also graduated with a 100 per cent average, which was a big motivation for her.

In September, Kukovica will attend the University of Toronto, where she’ll be studying French, theology, and education. She intends to pursue a career in teaching, possibly at the university level.

“I just hope to help inspire the next generation of students and share the same passion for learning that my own teachers inspired in me,” Kukovica said.

Dr. Brendan Browne, director of education at the TCDSB, said the group of top scholars prove that hard work pays off.

“You’ve obviously got really bright and talented students, but it really is all about hard work, perseverance, and the resiliency to be able to achieve the marks that they’ve achieved,” he said.