Large picket lines at Pearson Airport as Air Canada flight attendants defy Ottawa’s back-to-work order

CP24's Andrew Brennan with the latest details from the scene

Large picket lines have erupted at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday as the union representing Air Canada flight attendants says they will “remain on strike” and defy Ottawa’s back-to-work order.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) called the order “unconstitutional” and urged Air Canada to return to the bargaining table to negotiate a “fair deal.”

The defiance comes hours after Air Canada announced plans to gradually resume flights on Sunday evening, signalling more days of turmoil ahead for travellers.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, hundreds of CUPE members gathered outside Toronto’s Pearson Airport, waving signs and chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, unpaid work has got to go.”

The picket lines underscored the union’s demand for higher wages and compensation for unpaid time worked during ground delays — issues that CUPE says have been ignored through more than a decade of contracts.

Back-to-work order ‘ripped up’

Speaking at the protest, Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada Component of CUPE, confirmed that the union rejected the government’s order.

“I sent them back a video of it being ripped up,” he said, referring to the back-to-work order.

CUPE National president rips Ottawa's back-to-work order CUPE National President Mark Hancock rips up Ottawa's back-to-work order in front of a cheering crowd of striking Air Canada flight attendants.

He stressed that negotiations with Air Canada remain at a standstill until a contract is ratified, emphasizing the union’s commitment to securing a collective agreement after eight months of bargaining.

“Air Canada needs to see that all these people are standing behind their union. Air Canada needs to understand that we need a collective agreement,” Lesosky said.

Wesley Lesosky Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada Component of CUPE speaks to CP24 on Sunday August 17, 2025 (CP24 photo).

‘Fully supported on all angles’

Despite the risks of prolonging the strike and any potential ramifications, Lesosky insisted that members are united and CUPE’s national leadership are firmly behind the walkout.

“CUPE National stepped up to the plate and fully support us here. So we feel fully supported on all angles, all avenues,” he said.

Many customers still in the dark

For customers like Toronto lawyer Paul Dollak, the airline’s handling of the strike and communication has been just as frustrating as the cancellations themselves.

Air Canada Travellers wait outside the Air Canada departure gates as flight attendants strike at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan (The Canadian Press)

“I have a medical appointment in Toronto on Wednesday that I’m going to miss if some alternative flights don’t become available,” he said. “It’s an important post-operation appointment with a surgeon who is only available Wednesdays. But there’s no way to tell a human being at Air Canada about this. What a terrible airline.”

Dollak is just one of hundreds who continue to share their story to CTV News. He said he sympathizes with flight attendants’ demands, but blames the airline for failing both workers and passengers.

“If you’re in a restaurant and a wait staff drops their food on your clothing and damages it, the restaurant is responsible,” he said. “If they can’t keep their employees happy enough so that they will continue working without taking collective action ... it’s on them.”

This is a developing news story, more details to come...