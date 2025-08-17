Motorcycle crash temporarily closes stretch of QEW in Burlington, OPP say

OPP investigating a serious motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a stretch of the QEW in Burlington on Saturday August 16, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Ontario Provincial Police say a serious motorcycle crash temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Burloak Drive in Burlington on Saturday night.

Officers from the Burlington OPP say they were called to the collision just before 10 p.m. One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Burlington OPP or Crime Stoppers.