Motorcyclist rushed to the hospital following Etobicoke collision

A motorcyclist in his 30s was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a collision in Etobicoke.

The crash happened near North Queen Street and Manstor Road, which is north of The Queensway and west of Highway 427.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:50 p.m. for reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

They said that the motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said they were called to that area just before 3 p.m. and transported an adult to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver remained on scene, they said.

North Queen is currently closed from Manstor to Nova Road as police investigate.