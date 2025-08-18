Archeologists find human remains on Bruce Peninsula

An investigation is underway in a remote area of the Bruce Peninsula after human remains were found.

According to police, officers were notified on Aug. 14 that remains were found by archeologist working in the area.

The remains have since been collected and taken for further analysis.

Police said the case has been deemed a coroner’s investigation and remains ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS), with support from the Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit.

Police did a search of the surrounding area and no additional remains were found.