The Beer Store is closing 12 more stores in Ontario. Here’s where

Twelve more The Beer Store locations across Ontario, including three in the Greater Toronto Area, are slated to shutter by mid-October.

As of Oct. 19, the alcohol retailer said it will close two stores in Toronto—located at 900A Don Mills Rd. and 800 Gerrard St. E.—and another in North York at 3078 Don Mills Rd.

Here is where the other nine closing locations are across the province:

882 Ward St., Bridgenorth, Ont.

8647 Hwy. #60, Eganville, Ont.

89 Main St. S., Forest, Ont.

21 Ontario St. N., Grand Bend, Ont.

398 King St. W., Harrow, Ont.

53 Meredith St. E., Little Current, Ont.

33 Argyle St., Markdale, Ont.

142 David St. N., Noëlville, Ont.

704 Main St., Sauble Beach, Ont.

“The Beer Store is modernizing to meet the changing marketplace and unfortunately this means making the hard decision to close retail locations. We know this is difficult news for customers and employees,” Vice President of Retail Ozzie Ahmed said in a release.

“As The Beer Store modernizes, our locations will continue to provide friendly customer service and a deposit return system that gets consumers their money back.”

This is just the latest in a series of closure-related announcements the retailer has made since the start of the year. Starting in March, the retailer announced in waves that it will be shutting down dozens of stores across the province, including multiple in the GTA.

These closures follow Premier Doug Ford’s move to expand alcohol sales to corner stores across the province, with a new deal brokered with The Beer Store.

Part of that agreement included keeping at least 386 stores open until July 2025 and at least 300 until Dec. 31, 2025.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Ontarians can return empties at grocery stores in the province that have opted to sell alcohol.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Laura Sebben