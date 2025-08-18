West Nile virus detected in Hamilton, health unit says

A mosquito feeds at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Mosquitoes can carry viruses including dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika. They are especially threatening to public health in Asia and Africa but are also closely monitored in the United States. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The first human case of West Nile virus has been detected in Hamilton, the city’s health unit says.

Hamilton Public Health Services say the reported case has prompted them to boost the risk of contracting the virus in the region from moderate to high.

“Residents are reminded to protect themselves against mosquito bites and to remove standing water from private property to prevent mosquito breeding,” Monday’s news release reads.

The health unit adds about 80 per cent of people infected with West Nile virus will not present any symptoms.

That said, infected older individuals or those with weakened immune systems may experience fever or develop more serious symptoms, like inflammation of the brain. Hamilton Public Health Services adds this happens to about one per cent of those who contract the virus.

Symptoms can be present between two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

“It is important to take precautions to avoid illnesses spread by insects including West Nile Virus, Lyme disease, and Eastern equine encephalitis,” Dr. Bart Harvey, associate medical officer of health, said in a release. “Employing simple preventive measures such as using insect repellent containing DEET or Icardin, covering up, and removing standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding will reduce your risk while you enjoy the outdoors.”

Harvey adds the risk of contracting West Nile virus drops as soon as heavy frost blankets a city, as it reduces the number of mosquitos.

A handful of residents throughout southern Ontario have been infected by the mosquito-borne virus, with positive cases being reported out of Barrie, Toronto and Vaughan, as well as the Niagara and Windsor regions.