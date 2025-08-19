Anand says Trump talks could be opportunity for allies to enact Ukraine security plan

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, left, and Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen address the media at a press conference after a meeting with foreign ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland at the Finnish Nature Centre Haltia in Espoo, Finland Monday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Trump’s talks with Russia and Ukraine could provide the opening for Ottawa and its peers to put plans into action to secure Kyiv’s future.

Anand says Canada and its peers have been talking about “stable security guarantees” for Ukraine for more than two years.

She says Canada and 30 other countries are in active talks about identifying structure and obligations for how they can help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty.

Prime Minister Mark Carney took part in a virtual call this morning with the Coalition of the Willing, a group of nations who have offered to help fund or staff a peacekeeping force on Ukrainian territory.

That call came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, a few days after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says Trump will not have American soldiers on the ground, but says the U.S. is open to co-ordinating security for Ukraine and might provide air support.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press