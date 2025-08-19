Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to seizure of two loaded guns

A quantity of illicit drugs and two firearms seized as part of a Toronto Police Service investigation into drug trafficking is shown. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who they say was trafficking fentanyl and other illegal drugs throughout the City of Toronto.

Officers with the Toronto Police Drug Squad, with the assistance of the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area on Aug. 14.

Police say that the suspect was taken into custody at the time.

Police also seized a number of items from the property, including a loaded handgun, ammunition, a quantity of cocaine and a large amount of currency.

Police say that a second search of a motor vehicle then led to the seizure of another loaded gun, along with a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine.

John Mensah, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with 20 offences, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.