Man arrested after assaulting intruder inside his Lindsay home: police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an intruder inside his Lindsay home early Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened at an apartment on Kent Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say that the suspect was asleep when he awoke to find an intruder inside his apartment.

Investigators say an altercation ensued and the intruder sustained serious life-threatening injuries as a result.

Police say that the resident, a 44-year-old Lindsay man, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an investigation.

The intruder, a 41-year-old Lindsay man, was charged with four offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and break-and-enter.

Police say that the intruder was already wanted at the time of his arrest for unrelated offences.

“When released from hospital he will be held in custody pending a bail hearing,” a news release issued by the Kawartha Lakes Police Service states.