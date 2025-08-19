OLG offering Ontario residents free chance to win $1 million

The OLG logo appears above in this file photo. (File)

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Cooperation is launching a free contest that will allow every Ontario adult a chance to win $1 million.

On its website, the OLG said the Welcome to Wintario Contest was launched in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

“As a ‘thank you’ for playing with us over the past 50 years, we’re turning Ontario into Wintario,” the contest details read.

“OLG’s impact in communities across the province over the past 50 years wouldn’t have been possible without you, our players! Now, let’s make another millionaire through the Welcome to Wintario Contest!”

The contest offers one grand prize of $1 million and 50 secondary prizes of $1,000.

To enter, residents must sign up for or log in to their Winner’s Edge account. There is a limit of one entry and prize per person.

Participants mut be a resident of Ontario and must be 18 years of age or older.

The contest runs from Aug. 18 until October 19, 2025.