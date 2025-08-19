Police make arrest in sexual assault on Niagara trail, appeal to other potential victims

Niagara police have made an arrest after a man with a dog allegedly exposed himself to a female on a trail in Welland on Monday afternoon.

The female was walking along the Steve Bauer Trail near Woodlawn Road and Clare Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. when she first came into contact with an unknown male and his dog.

Police say that an interaction occurred, during which time the female was assaulted and the male exposed himself.

A suspect, identified as 28-year-old Nathan Jolin, has since been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of committing an indecent act.

Police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.