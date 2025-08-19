Suspect sought in downtown Toronto hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot outside of an apartment building in St. James Town.

A 27-year-old man is wanted in connection with a downtown Toronto hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured Tuesday morning.

It happened near Parliament Street and St. James Avenue at around 7:45 a.m.

Police said a man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation. The man subsequently hopped in his car and began to drive.

He allegedly struck the woman when she tried to enter his vehicle, police said. The man then fled the area at a high rate of speed.

The woman was later rushed to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, police identified the driver as Kevin Fountain.

Kevin Fountain Kevin Fountain is wanted in connection with a downtown Toronto hit-and-run. (Toronto police handout)

He is wanted for assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

The vehicle is described as a black 2024 four-door Nissan Sentra with the licence plate DDNB094.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).